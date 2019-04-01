14 Unique Food Related Gifts Your Non-Minnesotan Friends Will Love
Tater Tot hotdish is too obvious, so go with these...
For the last 6 months when I'd visit my boyfriend Jason in Illinois, I always made it a point to stop at some of my favorite bakeries, bistros and breweries to stock up on some of my favorite Illinois treats; and if I had a craving and couldn't make the drive, I'd just ask him to stop by Edward's Apple Orchard and McEachran's Winery to stock up on my favorite fudge, apples, and wine.
But now that I'm back in Minnesota and have plans to visit Jason's family in Illinois for the holidays, I want to bring them some of my favorite Minnesota drinks, foods and snacks; not just as gifts, but stuff for when I get a little homesick.
Thanks to the inspiration and help from a post by ZeWaffleStomp on Reddit, I've put together a list for anyone wants to share the taste of Minnesota with their friends and family all over the world.
ZeWaffleStomp says, "I moved to California from Minnesota a few years ago, but I still call Minnesota home. I always bring home California snacks or pastries when I visit my parents and home friends since they can't get some of those things in Minnesota.
I want to buy something from Minneapolis to share with my non-Minnesotan girlfriend, friends and maybe coworkers, but I can't think of anything that is uniquely Minnesotan. Any recommendations?"
Here are the top 14 responses from Reddit:
1. Wild Rice
#homemade #chickenwildrice #organic #yummyfood #simple #comfortfood
2. Pearson's Nut Rolls
Brandneu bei uns im Sortiment! Die @pearsonscandy Salted Nut Roll! Eine cremige Füllung umgeben von leicht salzigen Erdnüssen! Super Kombi! ------ . . . . . #erdnuss #erdnussriegel #pearsonssaltednutroll #saltednutroll #lecker #cheatday #iifym #flexibledieting #naschen #schokolade #af4u #americanfood4u
3. Dots Pretzels
What is your favorite dip to dip Dots Pretzels in?!? #DotsPretzels #BestPretzelEver #DipYourDots
4. Surly Beer
That little hop in your step you had today, but you couldn't quite figure out why? Rosé's back. Hitting shelves this week and available from now until the State Fair, which is just around the corner. More info at link in bio. #surlybrewing #roséallday
5. Lutefisk
6. First Kiss Apples
Look what’s at the @lundsandbyerlys in Uptown (and, I’m told, at other stores in the chain): a first-harvest taste of First Kiss apples. Supplies limited. Hurry in, these early-maturity relatives of the Honeycrisp are terrific. #firstkissapples #summerinminnesota #apples
7. Top the Tater
Seriously though. -- #topthetater #minnesotathings #cravings
8. Spam
80 years ago today SPAM was released. Here are a few SPAM dishes that are legitimately delicious! Spam Fries, Spam egg toast, Spam Musubi plus Mac & Cheese! #spammeat #foodceleb #spamdishes #meanttobeshared
9. Old Home Cottage Cheese and sour cream
10. Old Dutch Chips
11. Lefse
Celebrate National Potato Month by making lefse! -- Have a favorite recipe or tip for the perfect batch? Share it in the comments or try your hand at our recipe from the Sons of Norway website.
12. Make them a Juicy Lucy
The Juicy Lucy. A Minneapolis classic with a Socal twist. This Sunday @smorgasburgla #tenthanniversary . . . . . #timeoutla #yelpla #eaterla #laeats #meeeeeats #eeeeeats #juicylucy #infatuationla #discoverla #smorgasburgla #dinela #hungryinla #weekendplans #dtla #cheesy #messyfood
13. Sweet Martha Cookies
14. Bars
You know when you just gotta have your sweet tooth satisfied and just can’t wait? These super chewy chocolate chip cookie bars are the answer!⠀ ⠀ These bars are loaded with chocolate chips and are a thicker, chewier version of a chocolate chip cookie. They’re rich, buttery and come together in a flash! Just mix everything by hand, spread the dough in a pan, then bake. That’s it!⠀ ⠀ Don’t these make you want to lick your screen? If you start now, these can be in your mouth in 35 minutes.⠀ ⠀ Recipe link in profile.⠀ https://www.littlesweetbaker.com/chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/⠀ ⠀ #chocolatechipcookies #cookiebars #chocolatechips #cookies #bakingcookies #freshlybaked #bakedgoods #thebakefeed #bakingday #bakersgonnabake #imsomartha #recipeshare #easyrecipe #littlesweetbaker #foodblogeats #marthabakes #f52grams #heresmyfood #thekitchn #foodietribe #todayfood #kitchenbowl #inmykitchen #foodwinewomen #inmykitchen #realsimple
What did we miss?