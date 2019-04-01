14 Unique Food Related Gifts Your Non-Minnesotan Friends Will Love

For the last 6 months when I'd visit my boyfriend Jason in Illinois, I always made it a point to stop at some of my favorite bakeries, bistros and breweries to stock up on some of my favorite Illinois treats; and if I had a craving and couldn't make the drive, I'd just ask him to stop by Edward's Apple Orchard and McEachran's Winery to stock up on my favorite fudge, apples, and wine.

But now that I'm back in Minnesota and have plans to visit Jason's family in Illinois for the holidays, I want to bring them some of my favorite Minnesota drinks, foods and snacks; not just as gifts, but stuff for when I get a little homesick.

Thanks to the inspiration and help from a post by ZeWaffleStomp on Reddit, I've put together a list for anyone wants to share the taste of Minnesota with their friends and family all over the world.

ZeWaffleStomp says, "I moved to California from Minnesota a few years ago, but I still call Minnesota home. I always bring home California snacks or pastries when I visit my parents and home friends since they can't get some of those things in Minnesota.

I want to buy something from Minneapolis to share with my non-Minnesotan girlfriend, friends and maybe coworkers, but I can't think of anything that is uniquely Minnesotan. Any recommendations?"

Here are the top 14 responses from Reddit:

1. Wild Rice

2. Pearson's Nut Rolls

3. Dots Pretzels

4. Surly Beer

5. Lutefisk

#snaddermat #lutefisk #kortreist A post shared by Bengt Ove Mauno (@tinullen67) on Mar 31, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

6. First Kiss Apples

7. Top the Tater

8. Spam

9. Old Home Cottage Cheese and sour cream

10. Old Dutch Chips

Midwest tings! #topthetater #olddutchchips #midwestAF A post shared by Johanna (@j218003) on Mar 4, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

11. Lefse

12. Make them a Juicy Lucy

13. Sweet Martha Cookies

14. Bars

What did we miss?