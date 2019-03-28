39 Things Every Minnesotan Must See and Do Before They Die

If you were born and raised in Minnesota like I was, you might think you've seen and done everything this state has to offer. I know I did, which is why I moved away for 8 years to experience what else was out there; but after being gone for a few years and making hundreds of trips back, I began to realize that even with all the of the new things that came to our greatstate, I had barely scratched the surface of what Minnesota really had to offer.

That's why, when I moved back in October, I told myself that because I had this great opportunity to come HOME for my dream job, that I wasn't going to let it go to waste. I was going to try new things, travel to other places within our state lines, and see and do things that I've never done before; but where do I even begin?

Thanks to a post on Reddit by Distracts, I've been able to put together a list of things that everyone who was born and raised in Minnesota must do before they die.

Distracts says, "Born and Raised in Minnesota but unfortunately my family only traveled from St. Cloud to our cabin in Grand Rapids.

With my daughter turning one and able to walk on her own I would like to start traveling and seeing things with her. Sometimes when you're born in a state you seem to only know about local attractions and some people never get to see all that their own state has to offer."

Here's what the internet came up with:

1. Walk across the Mississippi Headwaters at Itasca State Park

2. Swim in Lake Superior

3. Spend an afternoon at Canal Park

4. Visit Parks Point in Duluth; they have sand beaches like the ocean

5. Visit the Boundary Waters

6. Ski

7. Visit the Mall of America

8. Spend a weekend on the North Shore

9. Bike the Root River State Trail

10. Take your kids to the Children's and Science Museum

11. Spend a day at the Como Zoo

12. Minnesota Zoo

13. Take a day trip or camp at Gooseberry Falls State Park

14. Visit Lester Park

15. Get donuts at Worlds Best Donuts in Grand Marais

16. State Fair

17. Visit the Spam Museum

18. Ride the antique trolly at Lake Harriet

19. Ride a paddleboat on the Mississippi

20. Travel Hwy 61 down along the Mississippi through Redwing

21. See the Franconia Sculpture Park

22. Eat a Juicy Lucy

23. Take in a Twins game at Target Field

24. See a concert at Target Center or Excel

25. Tour the Underground Mine in Tower, Minnesota

26. Visit the Gleensheen Mansion

27. Take the kids to Mystery Cave State Park

28. Watch for wildlife on the Gunflint Trail

29. Visit Itasca State Park

30. Go to a Wild Game

31. Don't forget about the Timberwolves

32. The Lynx too

33. Take your kids to the Chutes and Ladders Park in Bloomington

34. Go on a tour of the State Capital building

35. Go to the Bald Eagle Center in Lake City, and in the summer see the sailboats.

36. Pretend like your in Las Vegas and visit one of the casinos

37. Antiquing in Buffalo

38. Attend a music or art festival anywhere

39. Enjoy a Homer Simpson Burger at the Nook in Saint Paul

What did we miss?