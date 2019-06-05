4-Year-Old Minneapolis Boy With Autism Says First Words Thanks to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road"

I'd like to introduce you to my radio sister, Sheletta; she works for our sister station, WCCO 830, she's one of the hosts of the Two Haute Mamas podcast and she's one of the most inspirational and empowering women I've ever met.

You'd think that working with her, I would know a lot about her, but I don't; so it was a complete surprise to me when I found out, in the most heartwarming way, that she has a 4-year-old son with autism.

Yesterday, on Twitter, Sheletta shared a video of her son Daniel, who's non-verbal, singing Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." With joy and gratitude, she explained that her baby's autism breakthrough came after hundreds of hours of therapy and special needs classes, where they started playing the song during his sessions.

We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax — Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019

When my little Daniel started singing that @LilNasX #oldtownroadremix with @billyraycyrus after not talking for the last four years, I cried so hard my tears were dropping in top of his head. His hair was so wet I had to wipe it dry with a towel. Thank You Jesus! — Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019

Sheletta is sharing her message in hopes of encouraging and inspiring other parents who have kids with special needs, and she hopes that you'll do the same. If you or someone you know has a child with autism, share this with them and show them the power of music; perhaps playing "Old Town Road" is exactly what they need for their own tiny miracle.