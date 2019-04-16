40-Year-Old Dad Goes from Dud to Stud Thanks to the Keto Diet and We're Drooling

If you're wondering if you should jump on the Keto diet bandwagon, perhaps this doting dad and husband will be the inspiration you need to commit to making that lifestyle change.

According to ABC 7, 40-year-old Jeremiah Peterson realized he needed to do something about his health and well-being after taking a hiking trip with his kids. He says that instead of having fun making memories, he spent more time taking breaks because he just couldn't keep up with them.

After starting the Keto diet and sticking to a strict exercise routine, Peterson lost 92 pounds in 6 months.

Feeling inspired? You can follow Peterson's journey on Instagram for more.