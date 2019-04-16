40-Year-Old Dad Goes from Dud to Stud Thanks to the Keto Diet and We're Drooling
This dad is thanking his kids for his new life
If you're wondering if you should jump on the Keto diet bandwagon, perhaps this doting dad and husband will be the inspiration you need to commit to making that lifestyle change.
According to ABC 7, 40-year-old Jeremiah Peterson realized he needed to do something about his health and well-being after taking a hiking trip with his kids. He says that instead of having fun making memories, he spent more time taking breaks because he just couldn't keep up with them.
After starting the Keto diet and sticking to a strict exercise routine, Peterson lost 92 pounds in 6 months.
The truth of the matter is we all are in a place of transformation. . Transforming is nothing to be ashamed of. . Because if we are not in a place of transition... . Then we are standing still. . Like our feet are plastered to a singular place. . That place of standing still isn’t in quiet reflection either. . It’s a place of suffocating internal madness. . It’s a place where we feel stagnant and unimportant. . If you have ever felt this or feel this know you aren’t alone. . Also know YOU CAN make a change. . If not now then when? Why not right now? Do not waste another day of your life wishing for something! Take your life into your own hands! My gosh! Life is too short to waste the opportunities right in front of your face right now!!!! Quit wasting opportunities to make your life better!!! . N o O pportunity W asted You have to change! If you don’t change the next 5 years of your life will likely be exactly like the last 5 years! YOU HAVE TO DO SOMETHING TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE! Make a choice to change something RIGHT NOW! You don’t like your body, make a change. Throw away the junk food. The fact that you are not happy has NOTHING to do with what you have or do not have. You are unhappy because your life doesn’t match the way you think it should be. You have an idea of what you and your life should be like... . If I can do it, or someone else can do it. YOU CAN TOO!!! Do something NOW that confirms in your head and your heart that you mean business! Quit lying to yourself. Quit short changing yourself. DO SOMETHING NOW!!! . #hardestworkerintheroom #dothework #nevergiveup #dowork #wedothework
TODAY IS THE DAY!!! WE ALL WANT TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN OURSELVES. Self-confidence is something we build by setting goals for ourselves and achieving them. The harder the goal, the more confidence we gain from reaching it. For myself, a lot of my self-confidence has come from meeting my fitness and body image goals from my transformation. If you're suffering from a lack of self-confidence and searching for a way to improve yours, try setting some fitness or weight loss goals. When you achieve them, you'll gain the confidence to believe you can do more. Then your going to find you don’t just have confidence with your body, but in other aspects of your life as well. Do it now. Make sure that you take some step, right now, to further your progress. One of the things I’ve learned over my transformation is that the “I’ll do it tomorrow” promise is never fulfilled. Never ever. Tomorrow will fill up with the same distractions and mind-numbing tasks as yesterday, and that promise will be broken. The thing about promises is that the more we break, the harder it gets to fulfill them in the future. The only time to do something is right now. Do something! Don’t wait until tomorrow, don’t wait ten minutes, don’t wait at all. Let’s do this together! I will be your personal one on one Coach. No computerized programs or a staff of hundreds of people. Just a normal person that’s been there and knows what it takes to change your life forever.
Feeling inspired? You can follow Peterson's journey on Instagram for more.