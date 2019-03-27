5 Minnesota Families That Could Really Use Your Help Right Now

Over the last few weeks we've been receiving your touching messages about your friends, family and loved ones in need; you don't ask for much, so I can imagine that it's difficult even reaching out for help at all. We understand that you have people around to support you, but sometimes it can feel like you're all alone when you're dealing with a death, illness or a cause that's important to you; which is why we want to help spread the word about these Minnesota families in need. We wish that we could help them all, so we thought this would be a good way to start.

Natalie's Fund

Nichole reached out to us about her good friend and co-worker, Natalie. Nichole says Natalie just found out that she has stage 4 breast cancer; "She is only 31 years old, has a heart of gold, and is a single mom to a beautiful little boy." A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical care costs and anything the family may need during this difficult time. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.

Natalie's Fund via GoFundMe

The Ariel Artola Funeral Fund

According to GoFundMe, Ariel Artola died in a tragic accident on March 22 and he was just 26 years old. His family says "He was a very loving happy guy, always thinking of others." A crowd sourcing page has been set up to help with the funeral and other expenses. If you'd like to make a donation, click here.

Team Tessica

Andrew sent us the heartbreaking news that his friend, Tessica Peters, recently passed away. He says, "The Peters family have been through a lot as you can tell from reading the updates on the link. Mitch especially in this past month, losing his son on March 5, and his wife today." This just happened early this week, so you can imagine how difficult these last few days have been for the Peters family. If you'd like to make a donation to their grieving family, click here.

The Peters Family via GoFundMe

Help Fight Sarah's Battle

Sarah's family is reaching out because Sarah was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer last summer. Sarah has already lost her mother and aunt to breast cancer and they were only in their 50s. This family is now doing everything to they can to hold on to Sarah because she is what keeps the family together; they can't afford to lose her. If you'd like to make a donation, you can contribute to the #Sawyerstrong campaign here.

Heart of a Border Collie Rescue

She Wolf, Sharon, loves border collies and she is in need of donations for Heart of a Border Collie Rescue, and she's trying to reach her goal by auctioning off her very own pair of Garth Brook tickets. Sharon says all you need to do is like the HOABCR Facebook page, make a donation of $20 by April 7th and be entered to win. To donate and enter for your chance to win, go here.