5 Minnesota Festivals You've Never Heard of But Must Check Out

Festival season is in full swing and Minnesotans are taking full advantage. For the next few months you're going to be spending a lot time outdoors enjoying art, music, beer, and food of all varieties.

More than likely, most of those festivals are in the Twin Cities metro area; but if you're looking to venture out and try something new and unique, then you should experience these 5 Minnesota festivals (year round) that you've probably never heard of.

St Urho's Day

Where: Finland, MN

When: March 16th

What: St Urho's Day is supposedly a day to celebrate St Urho driving the crickets out of Finland (the country) to save the wine harvest. Really he's a totally fabricated saint created in the 1950's by the people of Finland, MN as an excuse to have an extra drinking holiday the day before St Patrick's day and to celebrate their heritage

Dragon Boat Festival

Where: Bemidji, MN

When: July 13th and 14th

What: The Dragon Festival honors the Pan-Asian heritage and spirit. There's dragon boat races, cultural performances, martial arts, healing arts and Asian games. You'll also enjoy foods from all over Asia.

Eelpout Festival

Where: Walker, MN

When: Mid-February

What: Just watch the video; this looks awesome.

Video of 2018 EELPOUT TEASER OUTSIDERECESS

Stiftungsfest

Where: Norwood Young-America

When: August 23-25

What: It's Minnesota's oldest festival that celebrates the areas German heritage. There's an arts and crafts market, bean bags, a car show, fun run, escape room, softball, a kickball tourney, and of course, beer.

Bavarian Blast

Where: New Ulm

When: July 19, 20, 21

What: It's New Ulm's biggest party of the summer that celebrate's the town's Bavarian heritage and culture. This festival has something for everyone with its wide variety of German food, German-American music, Schell’s Beer, uniquely German contests, and the famous Bavarian Blast Parade.

[H/T: Reddit]