5-Month-Old Wisconsin Baby With Weeks to Live in Desperate Need of Liver Donor

It's a parent's worst nightmare- learning that your child only has weeks to live.

I can't even begin to imagine what Whitney McLean and Tony Albers of Wauwatosa are going through after they learned that their 5-month-old, Marcus, has just weeks to live if he doesn't find a liver donor. Marcus was born with a rare genetic disorder, Immunodeficiency 47, and he's 1 of 12 known cases in the entire world.

According to Fox 6, Marcus is living with liver failure and is in desperate need of a donor; specifically someone with "type 0 negative blood, weighs less than 150 pounds, is under the age of 40, is in good health and not recently pregnant."

They added that only 25% of the donors liver is need and it will grow back within 6 months.

If you believe you may be a donor candidate, please call: 414-805-1437 or 414-805-1438