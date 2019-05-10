90 Calorie Boozy Popsicles Spotted at Local Costcos
Making room in my freezer right now
I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but summer will soon be here, and when it finally arrives, two things are inevitable: you’ll be spending a lot more time outdoors in the heat AND you’ll be sipping on a lot more adult beverages.
But for those days when you don’t feel like adulting and you just want to feel like a kid (a kid who can drink) again, there’s boozy ice pops.
According to People, Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails, which are only 90 calories a pop, have been spotted in Costco.
When I read the news, I text my mom immediately; she works at the Eden prairie store, and i asked her if they had them on stock. She checked for me and that store doesn’t, but the Maple Grove store does. People says they come in 6 flavors, they contain six perfect ABV and you can get a box of 12 for $17.99.
