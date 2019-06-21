Adorable New 'Toy Story 4' Character, Giggle McDimples, Is From Minnesota

If you take a look at your weather app you'll notice that it's going to rain all.weekend.long, which means it's going to be perfect for taking the kids to a movie.

Out in theaters today is the highly anticipated Toy Story 4.

Joining the cast is Tony Hale who plays a confused spork named Forky, and Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, an officer from Minneapolis who works for the pet patrol.

Video of &quot;Giggle McDimples&quot; Clip | Toy Story 4

Considering her size, it makes sense that she would be from MINI-apolis, right?

And fans are loving that she's from Minnesota with some commenting that they're only going to see the movie because of her.