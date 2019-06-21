Adorable New 'Toy Story 4' Character, Giggle McDimples, Is From Minnesota
'Toy Story 4' is out in theaters today
June 21, 2019
If you take a look at your weather app you'll notice that it's going to rain all.weekend.long, which means it's going to be perfect for taking the kids to a movie.
Out in theaters today is the highly anticipated Toy Story 4.
Joining the cast is Tony Hale who plays a confused spork named Forky, and Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, an officer from Minneapolis who works for the pet patrol.
Considering her size, it makes sense that she would be from MINI-apolis, right?
And fans are loving that she's from Minnesota with some commenting that they're only going to see the movie because of her.