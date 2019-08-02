Alamo Drafthouse Set to Host Clowns-Only screening for the 'IT' Sequel

Holy IT!

August 2, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Getty Images

If you have a fear of clowns, you might want to avoid the Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury on September 6th, because Halloween is arriving a bit early. 

According to Collider magazine, the movie chain is hosting a clowns-only screening for the sequel to "IT"

You don't have to dress as Pennywise, but dressing up in a wig, red nose, face paint and big shoes is highly encouraged. 

Take a look at the first clowns-only screening that was held in Austin back in 2017. 

If you want to have nightmares or just need a "dose of coulrophobia immersion therapy," you can buy your tickets here

