Amazon is Selling Houses for Less Than $20,000 and We Sort of Want One

Are you in the market for a new home but you're finding that the entire process is just a little too much to handle?

Maybe you'd like to get out of apartment living, or even your mom's basement but a mortgage payment just isn't in your budget right now.

Whatever your housing or financial circumstance is, Amazon is here to make your "American Dream" come true for less than $20,000.

According to Market Watch, the online retail giant is selling entire homes and cabins from $5,000 all the way up to about $40,000.

Think of it like IKEA, but instead of assembling your furniture, you're building your own home, and some of them can be built by two adults in two to three days.

Additional costs are obviously necessary if you'd like to turn these dwellings into a fully functional residence, for instance if you need electric, insulation, plumbing. etc. But, if you're just looking for a little backyard retreat, a play place for the kids or a time out space for the hubs, then these are absolutely perfect; even shipping is free.