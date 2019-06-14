Amazon Is Selling an Inflatable Speedboat and We're Seriously Thinking of Getting One

This summer will be my boyfriend's first summer in Minnesota and he is so excited to spend it on the water. There weren't really any lakes where he was from and the nearest body of water, the Rock River, wasn't exactly nice enough for floating, so we discussed maybe getting our own boat this year and started looking.

About a week ago I almost pulled the plug on a used one, but between the abnormall low temps and the internal conversation with myself, asking things like, "do I really need this boat? Can I really afford this? Can't you just find a friend a boat," I decided not to pull the trigger.

Thankfully I have good friends who understand my quandry and are always looking out for me. Just the other day, my friend Ellen brought it to my attention that Amazon is selling an inflatable, life-size speedboat called the Inflatable Bay Breeze Boat Party Island, which is perfect for those of us who are broke and boujee with a price tag of only $279.99 without the pump.

Amazon

For the cost of boat rental for a day you can have a blast at Big Island all summer long!

And I feel like I shouldn't have to tell you this, but it's just a raft; it doesn't come with a motor.