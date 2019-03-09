Andover Couple Builds Epic Snow Fort Complete With Built-In Beer Fridge

With temperatures being close to above freezing on Saturday, it seems that almost everyone in the state was out enjoying the snow before we got even more snow.

Karissa and her boyfriend Jacob are reliving childhood memories in their front yard with an "MTV Cribs" style fortress that boasts wooden beams, skylights and a built-in beer fridge.

With all of the snow sitting at the end of my driveway, and even more on the way, I'm starting to wonder if I should build one of my own; after all, I also live in Andover (maybe Karissa and Jacob could come over and help?) and have prime real estate right on a huge corner lot.