Apple Valley Man's Random Act of Kindness During 4th of July Celebration Goes Viral

Minnesota Nice is being applauded once again as a woman took to Instagram to share her experience at the Apple Valley fireworks display on the Fourth of July; that story was later picked up on sambones718 and was shared on reddit where it quickly went viral.

The expectant mother explains that she accidentally left her keys in the grass and after pressing the unlock button and finding the honk of her car, someone was able to figure out which car was hers and left them with this note.

sambones718 via Reddit

There's no word on if the do-gooder has been located, and there are reddit threads that are asking the same thing; so if you might know who this person is, could you let them know that their actions are appreciated and our faith in humanity has been restored?

Note: There's no confirmation if the person who returned the keys was a man or a woman.