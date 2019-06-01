Applebee's Fiscally Friendly Drink For June is the $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade

I don't know what it is, but there's something about sunshine and 70's that makes me want to make myself a ice cold adult beverage and get a little tipsy; and I can't think of a better way to spend a hot summer day, getting tipsy, than with some lemonade...that's also raspberry flavored...has vodka in it...oh, and it's cheap.

It's a new month, which means Applebee's has announced their new dollar drink to get day-drunk on- the vodka raspberry lemonade, which, according to Applebee's, will be made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice. Not bad for a buck!

Say hello to the June Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade! Pretty much the most refreshing thing you can get for $1, starting on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/80cjBESKav — Applebee's (@Applebees) May 31, 2019

Summer sipping has never been so sweet, refreshing and bank account friendly. Birthdays, happy hours, promotions, first dates, firings and any other reason you can think of to pour yourself an adult beverage should be done at Applebee's all month long.