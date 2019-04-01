Applebee's is Making Mouths Happy with $1 Strawberry Margaritas with Twizzler Straws All Month Long

It's a new month, which means it's time for a new drink special at your neighborhood Applebee's, and according to Thrillist, for the month of April, for just $1, you can sip your strawberry margarita through a Twizzler straw.

*\(^o^)/*



My face when I found out what the new #DOLLARITA is. pic.twitter.com/Jecgc3AV99 — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2019

This has got to be some kind of April Fool's joke, right? You'd think so, but Applebee's has a great track record of hooking us up with adult beverage bargains every single month and I've checked multiple sources just to be sure; so don't worry boo, I gotchyou.

So, meet me at Applebee's? I know you got at least 100 pennies stashed somewhere; and if not, this round's on me.