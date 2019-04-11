Arby's is Flying You to Hawaii for Just $6; Here's How to Get Your Ticket

As you look out your window today, scoffing at the sleet and snow, there's a pretty good chance that you're either a. thinking about moving or b. booking a vacation; stat.

If you're going with the latter, all you have to do is take a short road trip to Arby's. Yes, Arby's.

According to Thrillist, Arby's is bringing back sandwiches on those delicious; moist King's Hawaiian Buns and to promote their return, it's offering a $6 trip to Hawaii for 24 hours; the trick is being able to land a ticket.

Here's how to get one: tickets go on sale on April 12th on Arby's website at 11 AM CST, you'll be charged $6 for a ticket, while supplies last, that will get you to Hawaii, where you'll get to sit on a beach and eat sandwiches for a whole 6 hours, and then you get to turn around and come home.

Arby's adds that you won't be seeing the sights, so don't expect a day filled with waterfalls, volcanoes, mopeds and pineapples; you're just eating tasty, meat filled sandwiches on heavenly Hawaiian buns for a quarter of the day...and that's fine by me.

Tickets are limited and since most people already think this is a joke, your chances of getting a ticket are pretty good if you're willing to commit to it.