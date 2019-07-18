Avoid Being Tired By Simply Ignoring Your Co-Workers

We all have them, co-workers who suck the life out of us. The excessive talkers, know-it-alls, backstabbers, noise makers, brown nosers, gossip queens and over-sharers leave us so drained at the end of the day that we barely have the will to live.

OK, that's a bit dramatic, but the truth is, co-workers can be exhausting. Which is why you should just ignore them. Easier said than done, but according to a new study, it's absolutely necessary if you want to avoid being tired at the end of the work day.

According to Fox 4, switching back and forth between Debbie, your cube companion, and your TPS reports can really take a toll on your mental energy. In fact, it takes 25 minutes for you to regain focus after being distracted by a co-worker.

So, just pretend like their not even there. Are you laughing because you do this already? That was expected; but if you have a hard time with it or think it might even be rude, don't let it get to you. Experts say the best and easiest way to avoid people at work is simply by wearing headphones; that should send a clear message that you are not interested in engaging whatsoever.