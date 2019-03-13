A Bacon Restaurant Is Coming to Minneapolis So Our Brunch Plans Are Basically Set for Life

Alright my fellow bacon loving babes, it's time to send out a group message to your Sunday Funday brunch squad to let them know that a hot; new bacon restaurant is coming to the Twin Cities this May.

According to the Star Tribune, Denver's Bacon Social House will be coming to the Hilton Hotel on the corner of 3rd Street and Park Avenue, and it will feature everything your clogged artery-ed heart desires.

Most known for it's bacon flights, the restaurant also boasts a diverse menu that includes chicken and waffles, breakfast benedicts and other brunch faves, salads, burgers, bloody's and other sip-worthy cocktails.

But bacon is definitely the star and you can pretty much expect anything you order to come with a sprinkle or a side of it. Yes, please!

No official opening date has been given as of yet, but the Trib says it will be open late May.