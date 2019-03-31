Blake Shelton Sums Up the Elusive Search for Morel Mushrooms in One Tweet

Now that we've spent the last 6 months indoors, it's time for Minnesotans to get out and enjoy some warmer weather...if it ever gets here; and for mushroom fanatics who've been waiting so patiently, it means that it's time to get out and hunt the highly coveted Morel mushroom.

As a person who doesn't eat mushrooms, I'm not sure I see the appeal of hunting down this spongy; porous delicacy like it's the holy grail, but from the sounds of it, when shoomers find them, it's more than worth it.

And no one knows that better than Blake Shelton who recently tweeted a photo along with a painfully sounding description of what he had to go through to find America's favorite fungus.

Well... 7 wasp stings, 1 rattlesnake bite, hypothermia, heat exhaustion and a hyperextended scrotum I finally found one!!!!! #godscountry #morrellmushroom pic.twitter.com/4PslwTI3Xm — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2019

Are they really that good!?