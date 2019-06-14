Blanco Brown's 'The Git Up' Is Our New Favorite Boot Stompin' Electric Slide

Move over Cha Cha slide, there's a new dance in town

June 14, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Blanco Brown The Git Up

Getty Images

You've heard of the Electric Slide, the Cupid Shuffle, the Wobble Wobble and the Cha Cha Slide; but have you ever heard of The Git Up? 

Put on your cowboy boots and get ready to do the two step and cowboy boogie; grab your sweetheart and spin her, and do the hoedown and get into it because here it is; and if you can follow directions this will be a breeze.

I wouldn't have known about this little ditty if it wasn't for a friend of mine who shared this video on Facebook; prompting me to want to ironically 'Git Up' and dance. 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew