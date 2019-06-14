Blanco Brown's 'The Git Up' Is Our New Favorite Boot Stompin' Electric Slide
Move over Cha Cha slide, there's a new dance in town
June 14, 2019
You've heard of the Electric Slide, the Cupid Shuffle, the Wobble Wobble and the Cha Cha Slide; but have you ever heard of The Git Up?
Put on your cowboy boots and get ready to do the two step and cowboy boogie; grab your sweetheart and spin her, and do the hoedown and get into it because here it is; and if you can follow directions this will be a breeze.
I wouldn't have known about this little ditty if it wasn't for a friend of mine who shared this video on Facebook; prompting me to want to ironically 'Git Up' and dance.