This Blooming Prince Tree in California Will Have You Yearning for Spring
'Sometimes it snows in April,' just not in California
April 11, 2019
If you need a distraction from our annual April blizzard today, just look at this Prince Tree that's in full bloom in Citrus Heights, California.
Artist Christine Stein shared it on Reddit with warm greetings from Cali, saying that she plans to post a new bloom each year until she can finally visit Minnesota...just not in April.
OK, she didn't say that, but she did say that last year her favorite line from the mural was, "“Sometimes it snows in April, sometimes it blooms in hope.”
To see more of Christine's work, you can follow her here:
Facebook: ChristinesAArt
Twitter: ChristinesAArt
Instagram: ChristinesAArt
Etsy: ChristinesAArt