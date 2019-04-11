This Blooming Prince Tree in California Will Have You Yearning for Spring

If you need a distraction from our annual April blizzard today, just look at this Prince Tree that's in full bloom in Citrus Heights, California.

Courtesy of Christine Stein via Reddit

Artist Christine Stein shared it on Reddit with warm greetings from Cali, saying that she plans to post a new bloom each year until she can finally visit Minnesota...just not in April.

OK, she didn't say that, but she did say that last year her favorite line from the mural was, "“Sometimes it snows in April, sometimes it blooms in hope.”

To see more of Christine's work, you can follow her here:

Facebook: ChristinesAArt

Twitter: ChristinesAArt

Instagram: ChristinesAArt

Etsy: ChristinesAArt