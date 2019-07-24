Boss Hogg's Cadillac DeVille Convertible Randomly Spotted in Hilltop

Cooter, is that you?

If you've driven down Central Avenue near Hilltop in the last few days, there's a pretty good chance you've seen what looks like Boss Hogg's triple white 1970 Cadillac DeVille convertible.

Tyler McCracken (we can't verify if that's his real last name) spotted it in the parking lot of Hilltop Mall, near Tasty's Pizza, on 45th and Central Ave; then shared it on the Columbia Heights/Fridley Rant & Rave page on Facebook with the caption,

"Okay, which one of you is this? Go on, fess up."

Tyler McCracken via The Columbia Heights/Fridley Rant & Rave page via Facebook

The page's admin, Grant Nichols, added this for some flavor:

Do you know whose car this is?