Bud Light's Newest Flavor Is Here to Sweeten Your Summer

Mother Nature sure has been kind to use the last few days. With blue skies, an abundance of sunshine and temps in the 60s, I've been spending a lot of time on the deck soaking in the rays in and sipping on something ice cold; and it's only going to get better from here.

That's the hope anyway; and as the days get hotter and a little bit longer, it will be time to move from the deck in the backyard to decks and docks on the lake, boats, cabins and camp sites...all of which are made complete with an ice cold beer in hand. Whatcha drinking?

How about a Bud Light Lemon Tea?

Bustle magazine claims that the "Arnold Palmer in a beer bottle" is made with real lemon peels and aged with real tea leaves and it hits store shelves on Monday, April 29th.