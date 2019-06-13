Build-A-Bear is Bravely Bringing Back 'Pay Your Age' Day

Build-A-Bear fans, if you missed out on the chaos that was getting your child one of those highly coveted, custom made animals filled with fluff during their "Pay Your Age" even last year, then you're in luck.

The Build-A-Bear workshop has bravely decided to bring the event back this month, but with some rules.

According to News Channel 20, to avoid long lines, crying kids and brawling parents, they're introducing a rewards program for people who sign up for the event before June 16th. Only 200,000 tickets will be handed out around the country to those who sign up and they can be redeemed between June 24 through the 28th.

Is it worth it a shot?

Apply to win your ticket here.