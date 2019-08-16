Busch Goes Basic With Pumpkin Spice Latte Super Hard Seltzer

There's that age old saying, If you can't beat 'em, join 'em...or if you're Busch Beer, you troll them online.

Everyone is jumping on the pumkin spice train this month and Busch is no exception. After mocking basic girls everywhere with their Busch Latte last year (which is a real thing now, BTW), they're coming after the hard seltzer drinking crowd this year with their "Pumpkin Spice Latte Super Hard Seltzer" with a white girl wasted 17% ABV.

Busch insists that it's real, but we're not so sure.

Think you could you handle the spice?