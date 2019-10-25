Country 4 A Cause 2019 was a howlin’ success! Thanks to YOU we were able to raise money for the Jane Brattain Breast Center.

Members of the Wolfpack, Country music fans and those looking to support a great cause came out in droves to see the likes of Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis, Locash, Carly Pearce and more perform in front of a SOLD OUT Mystic Lake Casino crowd.

102.9 The Wolf teamed up with The CW Crew to bring you some exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists.

Watch Locash rap “Ice Ice Baby” while reppin’ Prince:

Here’s Alexa Score with Jordan Davis:

Jon Foss caught up with Lindsay Ell before she took the stage:

Rodney Atkins is always a fan favorite:

Last but certainly not least, the one and only Russell Dickerson:

Remember, if you weren't able to attend this year, the event is going to keep getting bigger and better so stay tuned to 102.9 The Wolf and Radio.com for details. If you still want to make a donation to the Jane Brattain Breast Center, you can do that here.

Finally, some are calling this the “interview of the night” so we must share an exclusive conversation between Foss, Score and Tundra!

If you have photos from 'Country 4 A Cause' share them on social media using #Country4ACause, #C4AC and @1029TheWolfMN.