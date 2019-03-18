Carnivores Are Completely Confused By this Saint Paul Billboard

If you're reading this, there's a pretty good chance that you're a dedicated member of the Wolf Pack, and if it's one thing I know about wolves, it's that they like to eat meat.

With that said, you're probably going to be just as confused by this billboard that was spotted in Saint Paul over the weekend as the rest of us carnivorous Minnesotans.

Redditor, Leakyweenie, grabbed the shot and shared it in the Minnesota sub Reddit page.

Courtesy of Leakyweenie via Reddit

It's sparked an interesting conversation about what exactly they're trying to convey here.

The best guess (and most appropriate TBH) came from CrashtheMedic who says, "Peta's message (for some reason) has been "vegan = sexy" for quite a while now."

mnkjoe says, "I saw this too, it’s some of the most ineffective marketing I’ve ever seen;" and Leakyweenie chimed in saying, "Certainly good at creating a buzz... but as for getting people to turn vegan? Does a billboard even have that capability?"

If you're vegan, and I'm not knocking PETA here, can you explain what this could possibly mean?