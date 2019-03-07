Charlotte Russe is Going Out of Business and Sales Start Today

She wolves, this is not a drill- one of our favorite stores is closing forever and your last chance to get your hands on all those adorable clothes that you'd buy for girl's night out the second you got a paycheck starts today.

According to News Channel 20, Charlotte Russe is going out of business effective immediately; this also includes their online store.

After filing for bankruptcy last month, the original intention was to only close a portion of their stores, but now their website says all stores are closing their doors.

If you plan on seeing what Charlotte Russe has to offer, you will need to go to the store, the website has already been shutdown. While you're there, please be kind; it's great to save on some cute clothes, but now people are out of a job.