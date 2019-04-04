Charmin's 'Forever Roll' Will Forever End the Fight Over Replacing the Empty Toilet Paper Roll

If you're in a relationship, there's a pretty good chance that one of the most common arguments in your house is over a roll of toilet paper. After you settle the over or under debate, the biggest complaint among couples is not replacing the roll when it's finished.

I'm not pointing fingers, but most GUYS will leave you one sheet on the cardboard tube and then set the new roll on top of it. Apparently it's hard to take the finished roll off and put the new one one.

Unless you have a giant roll that will last a month. According to USA Today, they're now a thing thanks to Charmin.

Charmin has created a "Forever Roll" that is said to last all month long with a single roll costing $5.49 for an 8.7-inch-diameter roll for a one-time purchase or $4.39 when shoppers sign up for a subscription.

Still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Check out the Charmin Forever Roll, featured in Adage! (It's the gift that keeps on giving...literally.) https://t.co/yzC3LGNrIw pic.twitter.com/GUcKkq9L9k — Charmin (@Charmin) December 19, 2018

They can't be found in stores right now, but you can purchase them online at shop.charmin.com