'Cheesing' is the Newest Internet Trend that Parents Hate to Love

It's been a busy week filled with internet pranks and challenges, first there was the koala and momo challenge; then came "woman spreading...and now there's this- "cheesing."

According to Buzzfeed, "cheesing" is when you throw a piece of processed cheese on an "unsuspecting person's face;" and a poor baby was apparently the first known victim.

just cheesed my lil brother pic.twitter.com/LfCEb4zvIT — yungholmes VE (@unclehxlmes) February 28, 2019

To be fair, the rules only call for you to throw the cheese on someone who least expects it, so it doesn't have to be a small child, it can be anyone; even your pets.

Tried cheesing Preston but he ate it instead pic.twitter.com/Otpvd6fzL2 — CHELL-see (@gac_txt) March 1, 2019

Maybe try it on your cat?

If you ask me, this entire trend is a little disrepectful but it sure is funny.