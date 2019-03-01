'Cheesing' is the Newest Internet Trend that Parents Hate to Love

Cute or cruel?

March 1, 2019
Cheesing

It's been a busy week filled with internet pranks and challenges, first there was the koala and momo challenge; then came "woman spreading...and now there's this- "cheesing." 

According to Buzzfeed, "cheesing" is when you throw a piece of processed cheese on an "unsuspecting person's face;" and a poor baby was apparently the first known victim.

To be fair, the rules only call for you to throw the cheese on someone who least expects it, so it doesn't have to be a small child, it can be anyone; even your pets. 

Maybe try it on your cat?

If you ask me, this entire trend is a little disrepectful but it sure is funny. 

