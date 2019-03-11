Chili's is Chippin', Dippin' and $3 Margarita Sippin' for Its Birthday Celebration and You're Invited

Enough is enough. We've spent the last two or three months with our roads, cars, and coats covered in salt; I think it's about time to cover the rims of our glasses in salt and then fill them all the way up with a mouth puckering margarita on the rocks.

And we should do it at Chili's. Consider this your official invitation: Chili's is celebrating a birthday on Wednesday (March 13th) with it's cheapest margaritas of the year.

According to Delish, the Presidente Margs are just $3.13 all day, which is cheaper than their National Margarita Day price of $5.

Last year we served almost 200,000 Presidente Margaritas. Chili’s Birthday on 3/13 is coming… Get ready. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/00zcoFgi9e — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 9, 2019

Someone call us an Uber and let's go.