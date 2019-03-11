Chili's is Chippin', Dippin' and $3 Margarita Sippin' for Its Birthday Celebration and You're Invited
Who's ready for happy hour?
March 11, 2019
Enough is enough. We've spent the last two or three months with our roads, cars, and coats covered in salt; I think it's about time to cover the rims of our glasses in salt and then fill them all the way up with a mouth puckering margarita on the rocks.
And we should do it at Chili's. Consider this your official invitation: Chili's is celebrating a birthday on Wednesday (March 13th) with it's cheapest margaritas of the year.
According to Delish, the Presidente Margs are just $3.13 all day, which is cheaper than their National Margarita Day price of $5.
Last year we served almost 200,000 Presidente Margaritas. Chili’s Birthday on 3/13 is coming… Get ready. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/00zcoFgi9e— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 9, 2019
Someone call us an Uber and let's go.