Chris Stapleton Made a Cameo in Sunday's 'Game of Thrones' and We Totally Missed It

April 30, 2019
If you watched Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, you probably had the same complaint that I did- the episode was too dark, and not as in doom and gloom dark, but as in there was nothing but darkness, making it hard to see who was who and what was what...including a cameo by Chris Stapleton?

According to Rolling Stone, Stapleton, who's a huge fan of the show, played a Wildling-turned-White-Walker, and there was a brief shot of him on the ground as Jon Snow attempts to charge the Night King outside of Winterfell.  Chris's wife Morgane posted a photo and a clip.

Episode 3....My wildling is a white walker #got

Chris' bass player and tour manager were also in it.

Winterfell 4.28.2019

