Computer Science Students Have Figured Out Who Will Die Next on 'Game of Thrones'

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD:

Winter is here and Game of Thrones fans are all letting out a big sigh of relief after the first episode because the major players in the game all survived the first episode, with only one random, but somewhat significant death, at the very end.

So who will be the first character that we've become emotionally attached to die a gruesome death by fire, dragon or beheading?

According to German computer science students, Bronn is the most likely to die next. Yahoo says Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

The supervisor of the project says survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.

With that said, Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent...but let's be real; only time will tell because we all know how notoriously unpredictable the show is.