Minnesota in the Little League World Series

The State of Minnesota will represent the Midwest Region in the 2019 Little League World Series, starting Thursday and televised across ESPN Networks.

Coon Rapids - Andover overcame a deficit in the Midwest Regional Championship Game to secure a berth in the annual international tournament in Williamsport, VA.

Coach Jason, accompanied by players Logan Nistler, Wyatt Myers and Lukas Squier joined The Wolf Wake Up Crew full of excitement about the upcoming tournament!

“We haven’t actually been home,” Coach said of the team’s busy schedule following their weekend victories. “We went right from our state tournament in Minnesota, went out to Indianapolis for the regional tournament, we won that Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning they put us on a bus out here to Williamsport.”

You can watch the game Thursday at 6 pm on ESPN2 when Coon Rapids-Andover takes on the Great Lakes Region Champion from Bowling Green, KY.

Remember Mo’ne Davis, the flame throwing pitcher who set the Little League World Series on fire in 2014? According to patch.com, she was the last girl to play in the tournament.

Minnesota’s own Maddie Freking is next!

She is just the 19th girl to ever compete in this tournament. Playing second-base, Freking had a web gem of a defensive play, sparking a double-play, helping her team complete a comeback victory.

