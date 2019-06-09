Cottonwood Snow is Killing Minnesotans' Summer Spirit

Over the weekend, as I was trying to enjoy a walk with my dogs, an afternoon by the pool and evening drinks on the patio; I couldn't help but notice that despite the fact that it's sunny and 90 degrees outside that we still have snow on the ground.

Yes, I know it's not actual snow (DUH), but it seems like cottonwood season is far more brutal this year. Maybe it's because I spent the last 8 years living in states where cottonwood trees weren't that common, but that stuff is everywhere.

I found it floating in my Beachcomber at Psychosuzi's, sticking to my face and neck while I was watching Anderson Daniels at the Father Hennepin Festival, and god forbid if I want to wear lip gloss. All night last night I was picking the floating fluff from my lips, blowing it out of my face and wiping it out of my eyes. GAH! It's a nightmare.

And I'm not alone here. Other Minnesotans have taken to Reddit to air their frustrations with the fluff by saying,

"Bloomington was like driving through a snow storm this afternoon"

"Oh, god... the Bane of every outdoor forklift mechanic. Fluff clogs up the radiators, leading to less airflow across the fins which results in overheating and (unfortunately) blown head gaskets. Hundreds of man-hours and tens of thousands in equipment costs lost yearly. Hate it, hate it, hate it."

"Biking through a blizzard of that stuff is no fun, especially when you’ve worked up a bit of a sweat and it sticks to your head and face."

"Fishing is made really difficult too. That cotton sticks to your line and can muck up your reel and eyelets."

"Light a match and it will disappear."