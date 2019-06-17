Could This Big Lake Woman Be the Next Big Thing in Nashville?

Last summer, when I accepted the co-host position with the Wolf Wake Up Crew, I promised myself that I would make it my mission to inspire, encourage and empower other women to not only chase after their dreams, but make them come true. After everything I've been through in the last eight years, if I could do it, I knew everyone else could too; you just need the right people in your corner.

This is why I'm so excited to introduce you to Brooke Maruska, a Big Lake native who, at the age of 23, moved to Nashville after finishing school at Concordia College, to pursue her dream as a country singer-songwriter.

Her uncle sent us one of her music videos on Father's Day and I had to learn more, so I reached out to Brooke. Since she's been in Nashville she says,

"I've been writing a lot since I've been here and my most recent song is called "Lovin' My Mamma," which is the song I'm singing in the fathers day video! I co-wrote the song with one of my songwriter friends, Stefanie Joyce. I'm originally from Big Lake, MN and went to college at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN! I've been singing in competitions and playing shows since the age of 12, but singing since I can even remember. I absolutely love singing and country music is my true passion in life."

I took a listen to "Lovin' My Mamma," and upon hearing it, it brought tears my own boyfriend's eyes.

Video of Lovin&#039; My Mamma

In the video caption, Brooke writes,

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing dads out there, but especially to my amazing father. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and LOVING me, Lindsay, Trevor, and of course, MAMMA."

What do you think? Does Brooke have what it takes to get signed by a label in Nashville?

If you're interested in learning more about Brooke and want to follow her journey, you can connect with her at the following:

Instagram: Brooke_Lynn_Music (which is the best way to connect with her)

Twitter: Brooke_Lynn_31

YouTube Channel: Brooke Lynn or the username 13brookelynn11

Brook's first single, "Smoke," is going to be released the first week of July (spotify, soundcloud, apple music) and she'll be back in Minnesota on July 10th to sing the national anthem for the Big Brother Big Sister event held at Lake George in St. Cloud.