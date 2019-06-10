Could Roundabouts Be the Cause of the Rise in 'Tornaders' This Year? One Guy Seems to Thinks So

It doesn't quite exactly say it on the calendar just yet, but summer is pretty much here and with it comes the severe weather.

In just the last couple of weeks alone, a tornado touched down in Rochester last Tuesday; twisters and strong winds hit the northwestern part of the state over the weekend and there is surely more to come.

Just ask the Pennsylvania man, who according to the Philly Voice, says it's because of traffic circles that we've seen the rise in tornadoes. He explains his bizarre theory while on WNEP's "Talkback 16" segment.

He says,

"We didn't have tornadoes here until we started putting in the traffic circles. Cause, on account of the -- you wanna know why? When people go round and round in circles, it causes disturbance in the atmosphere, and causes tornadoes."