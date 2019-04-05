Dad Overcomes Paralysis To Surprise Daughter With Wedding Day Dance

Despite being divorced, my wedding day really was a memorable one; I'd actually love to do it all over again, just with someone else. (chuckles)

There was one part of the day that sticks out to me the most and it's what my dad said at our reception dinner; he got up and said, "the day you born was the happiest day of my life, and today is the proudest."

It meant a lot to see him get up in front of our family and say such beautiful words.

But words don't compare to what Jim Stamp was able to do for his daughter.

According to ABC News, Jim was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, that left him unable to walk and in the hospital for five months; but his daughter was getting married soon and he was determined to get back on his feet so he could surprise her on the big day with a dance...and he did.