Dairy Queen's Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is Here to Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

March 29, 2019
Move over push pops, Dairy Queen is giving you some serious competition with their newest addition for spring (because the chicken waffles basket wasn't enough)- the dreamsicle-dipped cone. 

According to Delish, right now only select locations are selling the sweet treat, but they've been such a big hit that not only are more locations being added later this Spring, but some locations are adding dreamsicle dilly bars; taking me all the way back to my childhood days in Chaska when I would bike down to the DQ on highway 41 to satisfy my sweet tooth. 

While I don't know which locations in the Twin Cities are currently selling it, I have seen people raving about it in the West Saint Paul Neighbors Facebook page. 

To find out if a DQ near you is serving up the dreamsicle cone, click here.  

