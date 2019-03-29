Dairy Queen's Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is Here to Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Move over push pops, Dairy Queen is giving you some serious competition with their newest addition for spring (because the chicken waffles basket wasn't enough)- the dreamsicle-dipped cone.

According to Delish, right now only select locations are selling the sweet treat, but they've been such a big hit that not only are more locations being added later this Spring, but some locations are adding dreamsicle dilly bars; taking me all the way back to my childhood days in Chaska when I would bike down to the DQ on highway 41 to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Dairy Queen Is Selling A Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone In Select Locations And People Are Already OBSESSED https://t.co/8N1WrpvdWl — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 28, 2019

While I don't know which locations in the Twin Cities are currently selling it, I have seen people raving about it in the West Saint Paul Neighbors Facebook page.

To find out if a DQ near you is serving up the dreamsicle cone, click here.