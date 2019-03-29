Dairy Queen's Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is Here to Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
People are already obsessed
Move over push pops, Dairy Queen is giving you some serious competition with their newest addition for spring (because the chicken waffles basket wasn't enough)- the dreamsicle-dipped cone.
According to Delish, right now only select locations are selling the sweet treat, but they've been such a big hit that not only are more locations being added later this Spring, but some locations are adding dreamsicle dilly bars; taking me all the way back to my childhood days in Chaska when I would bike down to the DQ on highway 41 to satisfy my sweet tooth.
Dairy Queen Is Selling A Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone In Select Locations And People Are Already OBSESSED https://t.co/8N1WrpvdWl— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 28, 2019
While I don't know which locations in the Twin Cities are currently selling it, I have seen people raving about it in the West Saint Paul Neighbors Facebook page.
To find out if a DQ near you is serving up the dreamsicle cone, click here.