Dog Park Bars Are a Thing and Minnesota Needs One ASAP

Dog parks just got less boring for humans.

March 4, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Boozehounds Dog Bar

If you're an entrepreneur and you're looking for your next venture, let it be this- a dog bar! And if you need a partner, count me in. 

According to Delish, Boozehounds Dog Bar will be opening in Orlando this summer and it will feature everything you need for the perfect afternoon with your pup: flat screen TVs, a gas fire pit, beer, wine, cocktails, food trucks, and even "dog beer." 

Due to state regulations, a cover charge would be required for letting your furry friend run free, but it sounds totally worth it at just $10 a day or $140 a year. You're going to spend that much at the bar anyway. 

Think they'd be interested in franchising? 

