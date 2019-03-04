Dog Park Bars Are a Thing and Minnesota Needs One ASAP
Dog parks just got less boring for humans.
If you're an entrepreneur and you're looking for your next venture, let it be this- a dog bar! And if you need a partner, count me in.
According to Delish, Boozehounds Dog Bar will be opening in Orlando this summer and it will feature everything you need for the perfect afternoon with your pup: flat screen TVs, a gas fire pit, beer, wine, cocktails, food trucks, and even "dog beer."
----Opening 2019!---- Tag your favorite dog lover! #orlandodogparkbar
Due to state regulations, a cover charge would be required for letting your furry friend run free, but it sounds totally worth it at just $10 a day or $140 a year. You're going to spend that much at the bar anyway.
Think they'd be interested in franchising?