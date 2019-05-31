Dollar Tree Stores Are Going to Start Selling Alcohol Y'all

Yes, you read the right; I said Dollar Tree. If you think about it, it actually makes sense; I mean, they sell wine glasses and pregnancy tests, so why not sell booze too?

According to Fox 32, the dollar store chain will start selling alcohol in 1,000 of its Family Dollar stores across the country; it's all part of a nationwide expansion that includes selling items for more than $1.

There aren't a lot of details given about the size of the bottles, the price or even what they'll be selling, but all we can do is hope that Minnesota stores are included.