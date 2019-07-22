Don't Raid Area 51; Raid this Animal Shelter Instead

By now you've probably heard that the Area 51 raid that everyone's been talking about was meant to be a joke; but there's new news about another raid that's definitely NOT a joke.

According to WIFR, OKC Animal Welfare wants you to raid their shelter instead.

In an adorable Facebook post, they say, "Come storm our shelter...We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!"

This is such a great idea! We wish them all the best from Minnesota and pray that all the furbabies get their new forever homes.

And to our local animal shelters, let's try this!