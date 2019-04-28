Dr. Pepper is Releasing an Intense New Flavor for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

When is the last time you've had a Dr. Pepper? It's probably one of the only sodas I can think of that hasn't been given a new or limited edition flavor since my dad would sing me "Wouldn't you like to be a pepper too," jingle in the early 1980's.

That's all about to change this week as Dr. Pepper heads to the dark side for a new flavor that their launching in conjunction with the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to WTVO, the "Dark berry" flavor has hints of blackberry, black currant and black cherry, and will hit store shelves on May 1st; and it's expected to sell out fast so if you see it, you might want to stock up.

You can get it in a 12 pack for around $5 and 20 ounce bottles for $2.