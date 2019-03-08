Driveway Shoveling, Snow Cursing Guy is Proof That Snow Rage is Real
Snow rage is real and it's running rampant.
March 8, 2019
A couple of weeks ago you could find me in my driveway, shoveling with a bottle of wine. It was fun back then, but I'm not sure my back or my liver can take any more shoveling.
Neither can this guy, clearly.
Jason Buss shared a video on Facebook that he quickly turned into a meme with whimsical commentary and the caption, "Just when you think it's the last snowfall, the weatherman predicts another 8 to 12" this weekend..."
My sentiments exactly.