Drunk Yoga is the Newest Fitness Trend to Help You 'Wine' Down

You know how when you drink wine it makes you feel totally relaxed? Well so does yoga, which is why someone decided to combine the two for drunk yoga.

According to the NY Post, drunk Yoga has become a hot exercise trend. Eli Walker created it in 2017 and says his yoga classes are 90 minutes long and involve drinking red and white wine while performing yoga poses to 80's and 90's music. Class participants often take sips after performing difficult moves.

People who have actually tried the class say it's more of a novelty than an actual workout, and just like when you're driving a car or operating other heavy machinery, it can be unsafe if not done responsibly.