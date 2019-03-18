Dumbfounded Woman Gets Ticketed for 'Dodging Potholes'

There's a pretty good chance that if you've been dodging potholes for the last few weeks, that you've also been wondering how long it's going to take for a cop to pull you over for driving under the influence or distracted driving. You know you're not doing either, but from behind, a cop might see things differently.

This is exactly what happened to Alanna Corns of Akron, Ohio. According to WTVO, Alanna was given a ticket for dodging potholes after a cop saw here swerving "a little;" the ticket even said, "left of center, dodging potholes, vehicle opposite direction."

Alanna says she was totally dumbfounded and already needed money for repairs to her car from a previous encounter with another pothole; should she have to actually pay for the citation, it was going to cost her anywhere from $150 to $250 more dollars.

Thankfully, there is an update to the story, and sources say a judge has dismissed the citation and the pothole in question has been repaired.