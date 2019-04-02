Facebook Suspects Fowl Play with West Saint Paul's New Water Tower Makeover

What the cluck?

If you follow the City of West Saint Paul on Facebook, you might have seen this yesterday- it's an announcement to inform the city that they're giving their water tower a a new paint job.

They say, "We're excited to announce we'll be using the space to promote our wonderful chicken restaurants throughout West St. Paul. The painting will feature a succulent drumstick on one side of the name of the city and a delicious, perfectly cooked wing on the other."

If you take a look at the bottom of the post, they do disclose that it's an April Fool's Day joke.

You have to admit though, that photoshopped paint job looks pretty real. I'll admit, I saw this posted in the West Saint Paul Neighbors page and thought it was real. Just goes to show that you need to read the fine print.

Well done, WSP!