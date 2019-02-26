Fairmont Family is 'A-OK' After Getting Completely Buried In Snow

For the last couple of weeks it's been really nice to come home from work, open up my blinds, and lay on the couch with a hot cup of coffee and comfortably look out my window as the snow came falling down.

That was a couple of weeks ago; but now, I'm completely over it.

I'm sure I'm not alone; but while I'm busy complaining about old man winter and all the snow we've been getting, at least I can see out my windows and get out of my house with ease. That wasn't the case for a family in Fairmont. Kandice Petschke posted some photos on her Facebook page and as you can see, they were completely buried.

I haven't seen a wall of snow like that since the last season of Game of Thrones.

I spoke to Kandice and she gave me an update, saying that she and the family were able to dig themselves out, but now their facing an even bigger issue,

"Our furnace decided to take a siesta sometime last night so my son and I (Daughter in college- husband passed away Oct 2017) got a little on the chilly side this morning. But, I dug out some more around our vents and for what I can tell it is running again. I could not miss school (teach Art at Fairmont High School) because my students are already behind due to the snow days and late starts. So space heaters were set up at strategic locations (wish I could tell you I knew that they were in the right places ha ha) and off to school I went. I had to drive my son's car to school due to my garage door spring breaking last Thursday and the part getting stuck in the snow storm coming here. So, hopefully today I will be able to get my Traverse out from the hostage situation my garage has it in currently. A lot easier to drive in the snow than in my son's car. But hey it is suppose to snow on Thursday so I may be able to ski from the top of my roof. Too bad I don't ski. Sorry, if I don't use humor I would end up in a corner crying."

All of us at The Wolf hope things start to look up for Kandice and her family and we've offered to lend a helping hand if needed.