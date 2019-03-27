Florida Couple's Mud Park Wedding is What True Love Redneck Dreams Are Made Of

If you listen to the Wolf Wake Up Crew, you know that we do a game every morning at 6:25 called "Are You Redneck Smart?" We ask silly, but sometimes serious, trivia questions about the redneck lifestyle and while looking for some inspiration for tomorrows questions this evening, I came across something I thought I'd never see before: a wedding in a mud park.

Jeremy Biddle, from North Fort Meyers, Florida, shared some of the most intimate moments from the big day on his Facebook page, and the photos have since gone viral.

He and his beautiful bride, Ahrielle, got married at Redneck Mud Park in the back of a pickup truck on March 23rd; the bride wore a white, ruffly two piece bridal bikini and the groom wore his best overalls, and instead of carrying Ahrielle over the threshold, he carried her over to the mud pit where they shared a mud-caked kiss.

While your first reaction is to probably laugh and make fun of these two crazy kids, I thought it sent a very important message to anyone who's considering tying the knot: it's OK to celebrate YOUR day YOUR way. You can't put a price tag on happiness and these two look pretty happy to me.